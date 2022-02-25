IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
White House: U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian foreign minister Lavrov in step with E.U.02:40
Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight01:29
‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel01:04
Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris01:26
WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car01:01
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy02:38
Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine02:21
Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant03:01
‘The citizens are here and we are here’: Zelenskyy and team stand firm in Kyiv00:48
Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?04:12
U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?03:54
U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine03:45
U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe03:50
Watch: Ukraine claims military aircraft shot down near Kyiv00:41
Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit04:00
How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?05:09
Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack03:10
Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia02:17
Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine02:36
Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts04:16
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that the U.S. will join European allies in sanctioning Russian President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov.Feb. 25, 2022
