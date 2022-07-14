White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging

- Now Playing
White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging01:27
- UP NEXT
Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip06:21
Ukrainian farmer braves frontline shelling to harvest his fields00:59
Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear01:41
Local residents battle wildfires in Portugal amid European heat wave01:22
President Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman04:17
Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner’s trial continues03:05
Biden visits Israel for the first time as president01:25
NASA's Webb Telescope marks a bold new era of space exploration02:40
‘Either shut up or get out!’: Speaker loses cool as Boris Johnson heckled in U.K. Parliament01:49
LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner00:21
Hong Kong to require people to wear tracking bracelets during Covid-19 quarantine00:20
Euro reaches equal value to dollar for first time in 20 years00:24
At least five injured during Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls00:52
Biden heads to Middle East amid pressure to lower gas prices01:08
Firefighters battle wildfires amid heat wave in Portugal00:59
Protesters storm Sri Lankan prime minister’s office after president flees country01:12
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA04:35
Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition depot causes massive blast00:44
World population projected to reach 8 billion in November, U.N. says01:37
- Now Playing
White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging01:27
- UP NEXT
Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip06:21
Ukrainian farmer braves frontline shelling to harvest his fields00:59
Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear01:41
Local residents battle wildfires in Portugal amid European heat wave01:22
President Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman04:17
Play All