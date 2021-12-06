White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over 'human rights abuses'
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration would not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Winter Olympics in protest of "human rights abuses." She added that athletes could still compete and would have the full support of the country.Dec. 6, 2021
