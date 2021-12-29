IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of federal sex trafficking charges for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses

  • Now Playing

    WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday travel chaos intensifies

    02:25

  • CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half

    04:42

  • US reaches new record for daily COVID cases

    02:25

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21

  • Universities grapple over return to in-person schooling

    01:44

  • Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on CDC lowering estimate of omicron cases in U.S.

    02:54

  • New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreads

    03:09

  • Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

    06:46

  • Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks

    02:37

  • What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights?

    02:20

  • Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor says

    04:00

  • CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period

    02:25

  • CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half

    03:02

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

    03:22

  • CDC recommends shorter isolation time for Covid

    03:19

  • CDC shortens Covid isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic cases

    02:34

  • NYC opens Covid testing sites at subway stations

    01:42

  • Doctor predicts ‘huge spike’ in COVID cases after New Year’s

    03:33

  • Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend

    02:21

NBC News

WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery

07:41

The World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about the struggles and successes of battling the global threat, Covid-19 on the two-year anniversary of the virus being discovered in Wuhan, China.Dec. 29, 2021

  • Now Playing

    WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday travel chaos intensifies

    02:25

  • CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half

    04:42

  • US reaches new record for daily COVID cases

    02:25

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21

  • Universities grapple over return to in-person schooling

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All