    Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

NBC News

Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

Attorney General Merrick Garland named John L. Smith, a former federal prosecutor with experience at the Hague, as special counsel focused on former President Trump’s handling of classified documents and Jan. 6. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on Smith’s background.Nov. 18, 2022

Best of NBC News

