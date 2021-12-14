IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WHO omicron warning: ‘We underestimate this virus at our peril’

01:12

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” cautioned WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis.”Dec. 14, 2021

