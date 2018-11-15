Why comedian Robin Tran says comedy saved her life
Robin Tran talks about how she bombed her first audition, what drives her comedy today, and what it's like representing both the Asian American and trans community in her work. ("Break Shot" is hosted by Will Choi, comedian and creator of Asian AF.)
