Why Fyre Fest was the greatest party that never happened

Fyre Festival was supposed to be among the most epic concerts ever put on. Promoted by models, social media influencers, backed by Ja Rule and a slick marketing campaign, the organizers convinced guests to shell out hundreds of dollars to party in the Bahamas. Except, it was too good to be true. Today the festival is remembered as an epic failure where instead of VIP treatment guests received cheese sandwiches in Styrofoam boxes. This week, Netflix and Hulu released documentaries about what went wrong in the Caribbean. Signal spoke to the team behind the Netflix project, "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened," to talk about why the festival failure captured the public's imagination.

