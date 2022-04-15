Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite

- Now Playing
Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite01:16
- UP NEXT
North Korea state media release video of Kim Jung Un at ICBM launch00:58
North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea00:27
North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters00:51
North Korea's Kim visits launch site as U.S. warns of new missile system00:43
North Korea latest tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials00:31
North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony00:50
Wife of North Korea's Kim Jung Un makes rare media appearance00:40
North Korea's Kim Jong Un pictured at weapons factory00:52
Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea00:35
North Korea fires 2 missiles eastward00:22
South Korean president speaks out over hopes of peace deal with North00:34
North Korea commemorates 10 years since death of Kim Jong Il01:04
Man in blue spandex jumpsuit grabs attention at Kim Jong Un photo shoot00:40
Kim Jong Un enjoys display of North Korean military strength01:25
North, South Korea reopen communication hotlines after months of silence00:48
North Korea tests new anti-aircraft missile00:27
North Korea fires short-range missile00:22
North Korea launches ballistic missiles from train00:27
North Korean rail-borne missile test launch shown in new video00:43
- Now Playing
Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite01:16
- UP NEXT
North Korea state media release video of Kim Jung Un at ICBM launch00:58
North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea00:27
North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters00:51
North Korea's Kim visits launch site as U.S. warns of new missile system00:43
North Korea latest tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials00:31
Play All