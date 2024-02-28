Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump

High court to consider Trump's immunity claim02:05
Full special report: Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case12:43
- Now Playing
Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump01:34
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case02:41
Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory02:18
Trump speaks after projected win in South Carolina GOP primary01:00
Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services03:14
Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death02:09
Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal03:58
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial02:13
Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial04:28
Special Report: Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil case25:52
Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling02:05
Watch: All of Trump’s alarming policy proposals revealed in speeches03:42
How effective was Fani Willis’ testimony?02:01
Trump: 'NATO countries have to pay up'00:57
Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash01:58
Trump campaigning at NRA event amid organization's corruption trial04:00
Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot03:03
Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal02:41
High court to consider Trump's immunity claim02:05
Full special report: Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case12:43
- Now Playing
Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump01:34
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case02:41
Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory02:18
Trump speaks after projected win in South Carolina GOP primary01:00
Play All