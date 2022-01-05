Wife pleads for justice after husband shot carrying birthday cake inside Chuck E. Cheese
A Texas woman is calling for justice after her husband was fatally shot while carrying a birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese. Investigators say there was a verbal altercation with a man in a car outside just before the shots were fired. KPRC’s Michael Lopardi reports.Jan. 5, 2022
