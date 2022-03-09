Wife of Capitol rioter found guilty says husband is ‘being used as an example’
00:47
Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all charges related to his role on Jan. 6. His wife Nicole Reffitt said Guy is being “used as an example” to “intimidate” other rioters from that day.March 9, 2022
UP NEXT
Mother says Southlake school trying to sweep severe bullying of 12-year-old son under the rug
03:19
Apple unveils new products
02:32
How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds
04:29
Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill
00:27
How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.
01:51
Florida couple stabbed to death while bicycling near Daytona Beach home