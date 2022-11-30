IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Wife of murdered police officer speaks out after Kevin Johnson execution

02:37

Mary McEntee, wife of Missouri police officer William McEntee, spoke out after the execution of Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of her husband’s 2005 murder.Nov. 30, 2022

