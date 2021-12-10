IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court says challenge to Texas' near-total ban on abortion can proceed

  • Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts

    06:07

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives Irn Bru soda thumbs up

    01:07

  • Heather Mack, convicted in mother's 'suitcase murder' case in Indonesia, released from prison

    01:35

  • How climate change is posing a mounting threat to U.S. national security

    02:47

  • Nobel Prize awarded to two U.S. scientists for discovery of receptors of temperature, touch

    01:14

  • Biden: The U.S. will ‘choose to build a better future,’ commits to working with allies

    04:14

  • Biden faces U.N. General Assembly amid foreign policy crises

    03:48

  • Imports, sales of fake Covid vaccine cards skyrockets across U.S.

    02:29

  • Qatar praised for role in U.S. evacuations from Afghanistan

    04:09

  • Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas breaks down vetting process for Afghan refugees

    01:57

  • Vietnamese American refugees draw parallels between Kabul, fall of Saigon

    03:59

  • Secretary Austin vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ‘until the clock runs out’

    03:48

  • Could the U.S. have predicted the Taliban takeover of Kabul?

    03:46

  • South African pastor donates food to starving families: ‘This is a lifeline for someone’ 

    02:03

  • Watch: Tropical Storm Elsa wallops Cuba

    00:40

  • Watch: Barack Obama, Marcus Rashford trade thoughts on the power of books

    01:02

  • Blinken, Lavrov agree that U.S. and Russia could work together

    01:27

  • Americans given life sentences for killing Italian police officer

    01:16

  • Kerry says China ‘essential’ to solving climate crisis

    00:32

  • Piers Morgan defiant over Meghan comments after leaving breakfast TV show

    00:39

NBC News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling

01:18

Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris on Friday slammed a British appellate court's ruling regarding Julian Assange's possible extradition to the United States.Dec. 10, 2021

  • Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts

    06:07

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives Irn Bru soda thumbs up

    01:07

  • Heather Mack, convicted in mother's 'suitcase murder' case in Indonesia, released from prison

    01:35

  • How climate change is posing a mounting threat to U.S. national security

    02:47

  • Nobel Prize awarded to two U.S. scientists for discovery of receptors of temperature, touch

    01:14

  • Biden: The U.S. will ‘choose to build a better future,’ commits to working with allies

    04:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All