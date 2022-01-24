Partner of Julian Assange speaks about WikiLeaks founder's right of appeal to U.S. extradition

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court will consider challenge to affirmative action in Harvard admissions

  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

    01:30

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

  • Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts

    06:07

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives Irn Bru soda thumbs up

    01:07

  • Heather Mack, convicted in mother's 'suitcase murder' case in Indonesia, released from prison

    01:35

  • How climate change is posing a mounting threat to U.S. national security

    02:47

  • Nobel Prize awarded to two U.S. scientists for discovery of receptors of temperature, touch

    01:14

  • Biden: The U.S. will ‘choose to build a better future,’ commits to working with allies

    04:14

  • Biden faces U.N. General Assembly amid foreign policy crises

    03:48

  • Imports, sales of fake Covid vaccine cards skyrockets across U.S.

    02:29

  • Qatar praised for role in U.S. evacuations from Afghanistan

    04:09

  • Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas breaks down vetting process for Afghan refugees

    01:57

  • Vietnamese American refugees draw parallels between Kabul, fall of Saigon

    03:59

  • Secretary Austin vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ‘until the clock runs out’

    03:48

  • Could the U.S. have predicted the Taliban takeover of Kabul?

    03:46

  • South African pastor donates food to starving families: ‘This is a lifeline for someone’ 

    02:03

  • Watch: Tropical Storm Elsa wallops Cuba

    00:40

NBC News

Partner of Julian Assange speaks about WikiLeaks founder's right of appeal to U.S. extradition

00:54

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court. His partner Stella Moris spoke to supporters after he was granted the right to appeal a lower court ruling.Jan. 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

    01:30

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

  • Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts

    06:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All