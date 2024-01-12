IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Wild winter weather forecast to continue across many areas

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Avalanche survivor says ‘no doubt’ he thought he would die

    01:03

  • Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect

    03:49

  • New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

    02:43

  • Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather

    03:57

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

    03:45

  • Flooding, blizzards, tornadoes to impact millions across U.S.

    03:44

  • Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US

    05:06

  • Deadly winter storm sweeping across the country

    03:53

  • Our Planet's Future: The Heat is On

    24:21

  • Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas

    03:29

  • Heavy snow blankets parts of the Northeast, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions

    02:00

  • Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down

    01:09

  • Winter storm arrives in Northeast, ending snow drought

    01:52

  • 30 million across East Coast preparing for winter storm

    03:32

  • Northeast could see first significant snow of the year

    03:47

  • WATCH: Boiling water turns into snow and ice in freezing Finland

    00:34

  • Northeast cities prepare for weekend winter storm

    03:55

  • Major winter storm heads east: Who could see snow?

    01:42

Early TODAY

Wild winter weather forecast to continue across many areas

01:44

NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman tells Early Today what the weather has in store, where rain will lash the East and snow blankets the Midwest.Jan. 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Wild winter weather forecast to continue across many areas

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Avalanche survivor says ‘no doubt’ he thought he would die

    01:03

  • Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect

    03:49

  • New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

    02:43

  • Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather

    03:57

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All