IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Princes William and Harry on joint walkabout to meet crowds at Windsor

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy  

    01:17

  • Lawmakers in U.K. Parliament pledge allegiance to King Charles III

    01:11

  • Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game

    00:21

  • Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert

    00:20

  • Writer behind Queen’s cameos says she could have been an actor

    01:35

  • ‘The Crown’ pauses production out of respect to Queen Elizabeth

    00:35

  • What is a queen consort? Camilla's new title and role explained

    02:29

  • Behind the American obsession with British royalty

    01:32

  • How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign

    02:40

  • Will grief over Queen Elizabeth's death unite a divided royal family?

    02:24

  • Will Harry and Meghan bring Lilibet and Archie to Queen’s funeral?

    02:21

  • President Biden confirms attendance to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    01:46

  • Will the British public warm to King Charles III?

    02:30

  • A look at the crucial weeks ahead for the British monarchy

    02:37

  • Scotland mourns Queen Elizabeth, as funeral preparations begin

    01:52

  • Savannah Guthrie shares moving displays of gratitude for Queen

    03:24

  • Charles III proclaimed king at Accession Council ceremony in St. James's Palace

    02:22

  • Charles officially proclaimed King alongside Camilla and William

    03:39

  • King Charles publicly proclaimed monarch at St. James’s Palace

    09:35

NBC News

Watch: Princes William and Harry on joint walkabout to meet crowds at Windsor

01:37

The new Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on a walk outside Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers and view the flowers left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Sept. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Princes William and Harry on joint walkabout to meet crowds at Windsor

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy  

    01:17

  • Lawmakers in U.K. Parliament pledge allegiance to King Charles III

    01:11

  • Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game

    00:21

  • Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert

    00:20

  • Writer behind Queen’s cameos says she could have been an actor

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All