    William, Kate inspect tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham

    Matt Smith says Prince Harry called him ‘grandad’ after ‘Crown’ role

  • Queen Elizabeth stories see pop culture surge after her death

  • How Kate and Meghan honored the queen with their jewelry

  • The line in London to honor Queen Elizabeth is now miles long

  • Rehearsal held for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II

  • Mourners stand in line for hours overnight to witness queen's lying in state

  • Soccer fans honor Queen Elizabeth II at Champions League games

  • Three-mile line of mourners outside Westminster to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

  • Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle follow queen's procession

  • Next chapter for royal family unfolds as queen lies-in-state

  • William and Harry make the solemn walk to Westminster together

  • Royal family gathers at Westminster Hall for Queen’s service

  • Archbishop of Canterbury greets mourners waiting to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state

  • Watch: Procession for Queen Elizabeth departs from Buckingham Palace

  • Why Harry isn't wearing a military uniform at queen’s procession

  • Mourners describe atmosphere outside Buckingham Palace

  • How technology has brought us closer than ever to the royal family

  • Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter

  • Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London

NBC News

William, Kate inspect tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham

01:01

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked at floral tributes and spoke with well-wishers who gathered at the Sandringham estate following the queen's death.Sept. 15, 2022

Best of NBC News

