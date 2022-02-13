IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Windsor police 'safely' clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests

Windsor police 'safely' clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests

The blocked entrance to the Ambassador Bridge between the U.S. and Canada has been cleared after a week of anti-vaccine mandate protests. Windsor Police Service Deputy Chief Pam Mizuno said the goal was to resolve the situation "safely and peacefully." Officials are still working on reopening the bridge.Feb. 13, 2022

    Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests

