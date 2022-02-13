Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests
02:12
The blocked entrance to the Ambassador Bridge between the U.S. and Canada has been cleared after a week of anti-vaccine mandate protests. Windsor Police Service Deputy Chief Pam Mizuno said the goal was to resolve the situation "safely and peacefully." Officials are still working on reopening the bridge.Feb. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests
02:12
UP NEXT
Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5
00:34
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:05
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency
04:42
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5