IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years

    00:58

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27

  • House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'

    02:17

  • Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors

    02:07

  • Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

    02:07

  • Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot accused in fatal DUI crash

    01:40

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26

  • Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

    00:34

  • Retired police officer describes loss felt in wake of suicide of two Florida deputies: 'It's devastating!'

    02:13

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

  • ‘She was just in her prime’: Father grieves daughter killed on the job

    02:26

  • Civil rights icon Homer Plessy posthumously pardoned by Louisiana governor

    01:58

  • Uber passenger stuck in Virginia I-95 snow shutdown hit with $700 bill

    02:09

  • Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested

    01:42

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Candlelit vigil held for Philadelphia house fire victims

    00:42

NBC News Channel

Winning Powerball ticket for $316.3M sold at California 7-Eleven

01:16

Officials say one of two jackpot Powerball tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin; the winners will split $632 million.Jan. 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years

    00:58

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27

  • House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'

    02:17

  • Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors

    02:07

  • Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

    02:07

  • Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot accused in fatal DUI crash

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All