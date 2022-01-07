Winning Powerball ticket for $316.3M sold at California 7-Eleven
Officials say one of two jackpot Powerball tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin; the winners will split $632 million.Jan. 7, 2022
