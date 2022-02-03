Winter Olympics athlete tearful at prospect of Covid isolation
Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was eventually allowed to isolate inside one of the Olympic Villages after tearfully describing her anguish over facing seven days of isolation at another site.Feb. 3, 2022
