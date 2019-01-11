Officials confirm Jayme Closs was suspect’s ‘target,’ murdered her parents

U.S. news

Wisconsin officials confirm Jayme Closs was suspect Jake Patterson's ‘target’

01:35

After 13-year-old Jayme Closs was found alive following a three-month disappearance after her parents' murder, Wisconsin officials confirmed that suspect Jake Patterson abducted Closs and killed the teen's parents. Patterson will be charged with kidnapping and murder.Jan. 11, 2019

