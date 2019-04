Wisconsin Powerball winner describes ‘lucky’ feeling when buying $786 million winning ticket 02:08 copied!

Manuel Franco, a Wisconsin man, is the lucky winner of a $786 million Powerball lottery jackpot. The winnings stand as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. On Tuesday, Franco described to reporters his “lucky” feeling while purchasing his ticket, and his shock when he discovered he had won.

