IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he is backing out of his deal to buy Twitter

  • Now Playing

    Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

    01:51

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

    04:46

  • Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

    08:40

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:08

  • Highland Park sheriff's office confirms 7th parade shooting death

    02:37

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

  • Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win

    02:08

  • With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November

    03:36

Meet the Press NOW

Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

02:04

In the 2020 presidential election, more than half of Milwaukee voters who returned a mail-in ballot used the unattended drop boxes, according to the city's election commissioner. July 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

    01:51

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

    04:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All