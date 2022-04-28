IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say

    Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

  • How the promotion of cosmetic procedures by influencers affects followers

  • Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

  • Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana

  • First responders rush double organ transplant recipient to hospital

  • Watch: Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer nearly crash into school bus

  • Judge's error restarts jury selection in Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial

  • Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42

  • Florida man exonerated after serving 3 decades for 1990 murder

  • Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department

  • Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

  • Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department

  • Californians face strict new water rules

  • Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call

  • 3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport

  • Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack

  • White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus

  • Political leaders to attend funeral service for Madeleine Albright

Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say

Officials in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, say a 14-year-old boy was held on a $1 million cash bond in connection with the death of a 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters. The county district attorney said the teen told investigators he planned to sexually assault and kill Peters. WEAU reports.April 28, 2022

    Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say

