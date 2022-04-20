IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    With new single, Residente says America is 'not the name of a country'

NBC News

With new single, Residente says America is ‘not the name of a country’

Grammy-winning rapper Residente talks to NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo about “This Is Not America,” his first official single in over 18 months, which makes the case for giving back the name to a continent made up of 35 countries mostly Spanish-speaking ones.April 20, 2022

    With new single, Residente says America is ‘not the name of a country’

