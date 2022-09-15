Witness gives emotional testimony describing scene in Rhoden family massacre

- Now Playing
Witness gives emotional testimony describing scene in Rhoden family massacre02:15
- UP NEXT
DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies02:52
Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary02:30
Scientists work identify more DNA in Tulsa Race Massacre graves02:00
Mississippi governor: ‘We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson’02:42
Angelica Ross makes history as first openly transgender woman to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'03:18
Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death01:15
'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny02:38
Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville02:48
Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder01:50
Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes01:35
Florida Gov. DeSantis flies two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard01:49
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby01:23
Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case02:08
17-year-old human trafficking victim ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family03:43
'MAGA' Republicans find success in New Hampshire primary02:42
Texas man saves stranger's life through liver donation02:19
Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine01:06
Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change01:28
Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show01:43
- Now Playing
Witness gives emotional testimony describing scene in Rhoden family massacre02:15
- UP NEXT
DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies02:52
Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary02:30
Scientists work identify more DNA in Tulsa Race Massacre graves02:00
Mississippi governor: ‘We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson’02:42
Angelica Ross makes history as first openly transgender woman to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'03:18
Play All