    Witness describes fearing for life during Colorado Springs shooting

NBC News Channel

Witness describes fearing for life during Colorado Springs shooting

01:42

Joshua Thurman witnessed the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting that left five people dead and at least 18 injured. Thurman described running for cover and seeing "bodies on the ground."Nov. 20, 2022

