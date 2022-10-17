IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Washington state issues evacuation notice to thousands of homes over Nakia Creek Fire

    02:05

  • Surveillance video shows $500K jewelry heist, NYPD searching for 3 suspects

    00:47

  • Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers

    01:43

  • What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    03:02

  • New program helps North Carolina school adjust to in-person learning

    03:49

  • Suspect arrested in connection to Stockton killings

    01:09

  • Test website for student debt relief application launched

    01:36

  • Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

    02:08

  • Latest information on the potential Stockton serial killer

    01:44

  • Vehicle crashes into California taco stand leaving 1 person dead, 12 injured

    00:35

  • Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Oklahoma police find ‘multiple human remains’ in search for four missing men

    01:44

  • Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

    03:22

  • Pickleball attracts big investors as America’s fastest growing sport

    01:40

  • Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation

    01:27

  • Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • 15-year-old gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina kills five people

    02:05

  • Catch of the day: Whale!

    00:58

  • NBC News employees celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, discuss staying true to heritage

    04:00

NBC News Channel

Witness recalls crowd ‘scattering’ after gunfire erupted at N.C. college homecoming concert

02:13

Witnesses described the moment gunfire erupted during rapper Asian Doll’s performance at a homing coming concert at a North Carolina college. Two people were shot, and others were injured after an altercation escalated. WCNC’s Jesse Pierre reports.Oct. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Washington state issues evacuation notice to thousands of homes over Nakia Creek Fire

    02:05

  • Surveillance video shows $500K jewelry heist, NYPD searching for 3 suspects

    00:47

  • Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers

    01:43

  • What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    03:02

  • New program helps North Carolina school adjust to in-person learning

    03:49

  • Suspect arrested in connection to Stockton killings

    01:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All