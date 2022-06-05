IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Witness recounts locking eyes with Uvalde shooter outside school

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment

    05:16

  • Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go

    03:02

  • Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Louisiana, Ohio considering arming teachers, staff in schools

    02:07

  • Three killed, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church

    01:10

  • At least two injured in shooting at funeral in Wisconsin

    01:05

  • Biden after recent mass shootings: ‘It’s time to act, for the children we have lost’

    01:49

  • Watch President Biden’s full speech addressing gun control after recent mass shootings

    17:01

  • Biden: 'There is a serious huge mental health crisis in this country'

    01:05

  • Biden: 'This is not about taking away anyone's guns'

    02:02

  • State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

    01:50

  • Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital

    02:25

  • Frank Figliuzzi: The AR-15 ‘is by far the weapon of choice in America for active shooters’

    04:26

  • Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson discusses his controversial proposal to show victims of AR-15 killings

    08:26

  • Frank Figliuzzi compares OK and TX shootings: Tulsa 'suicidal shooter' had 'beef'

    04:37

  • Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

    07:48

  • Chicago police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting

    01:11

  • Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting

    01:23

NBC News

Witness recounts locking eyes with Uvalde shooter outside school

01:51

In the moments before the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Cody Briseno remembers locking eyes with the shooter before he entered the school. NBC News' Guad Venegas speaks with Briseno about his experience.June 5, 2022

  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Witness recounts locking eyes with Uvalde shooter outside school

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment

    05:16

  • Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go

    03:02

  • Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Louisiana, Ohio considering arming teachers, staff in schools

    02:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All