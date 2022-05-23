Witness says Disney decided not to cast Depp in new 'Pirates' installment before Heard's op-ed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, others wave goodbye to 'SNL' during finale

    01:45

  • Tom Cruise wows Cannes fans at 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening

    00:55

  • Makeup artist explains how she covered Heard's injuries before appearance on late night show

    00:59

  • 'It reminds me at the time how I felt': Heard's makeup artist becomes emotional during testimony

    00:53

  • ‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 2022

    23:29

  • iO Tillet Wright recalls consoling Depp on fears of Heard being unfaithful 

    01:38

  • Heard says she shared photo of Depp asleep after allegedly consuming drugs to friend 'for support'

    01:19

  • Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

    01:29

  • Amber Heard on decision to publish op-ed: 'It's not about Johnny, it's about me'

    00:41

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

    04:25

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine invites Israeli street performer on stage

    03:57

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

    01:35

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Heard says Depp allegedly conducted cavity search on her after accusing her of stealing his drugs

    02:21

NBC News

Witness says Disney decided not to cast Depp in new 'Pirates' installment before Heard's op-ed

03:01

Producer and entertainment industry consultant, Kathryn Arnold testified Monday that Depp's career was already in a decline before Heard's 2018 op-ed. She referenced an article published before Heard’s piece, that said Disney was rethinking the future of Depp's “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise after the fifth film proved to not have done as well as previous in the series. May 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, others wave goodbye to 'SNL' during finale

    01:45

  • Tom Cruise wows Cannes fans at 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening

    00:55

  • Makeup artist explains how she covered Heard's injuries before appearance on late night show

    00:59

  • 'It reminds me at the time how I felt': Heard's makeup artist becomes emotional during testimony

    00:53

  • ‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 2022

    23:29

  • iO Tillet Wright recalls consoling Depp on fears of Heard being unfaithful 

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All