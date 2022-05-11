'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis

- Now Playing
'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis01:46
- UP NEXT
House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:56
Ukrainian demining unit in Donetsk detonate Russian explosives01:02
US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine02:47
Ukraine recaptures villages from Russian troops around Kharkiv00:57
Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply01:41
A look inside Mariupol: Ukrainian amateur photographer shares the terror and hope of the war02:24
McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'00:52
Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa04:09
Russia hits Odesa, US speeds up process of getting aid to Ukraine02:17
Missiles strike Odesa shopping mall, Ukraine's military says00:42
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says ports are at standstill because of Russian blockade01:15
Gas prices near all-time highs02:05
Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine01:44
Biden signs bill to provide 'pivotal' support for Ukraine02:24
Putin justifies ‘forced, timely’ invasion of Ukraine as response to Western threats01:55
President Zelenskyy: ‘Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine’01:56
Jill Biden meets Ukrainian first lady in surprise visit02:23
Russia holds annual Victory Day parade commemorating end of WWII01:09
Ukrainian bomb sniffing dog awarded medal by Zelenskyy00:42
- Now Playing
'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis01:46
- UP NEXT
House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:56
Ukrainian demining unit in Donetsk detonate Russian explosives01:02
US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine02:47
Ukraine recaptures villages from Russian troops around Kharkiv00:57
Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply01:41
Play All