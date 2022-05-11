IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis

    House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

  • Ukrainian demining unit in Donetsk detonate Russian explosives

  • US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

  • Ukraine recaptures villages from Russian troops around Kharkiv

  • Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply

  • A look inside Mariupol: Ukrainian amateur photographer shares the terror and hope of the war

  • McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

  • Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa

  • Russia hits Odesa, US speeds up process of getting aid to Ukraine

  • Missiles strike Odesa shopping mall, Ukraine's military says

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says ports are at standstill because of Russian blockade

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

  • Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

  • Biden signs bill to provide 'pivotal' support for Ukraine

  • Putin justifies ‘forced, timely’ invasion of Ukraine as response to Western threats

  • President Zelenskyy: ‘Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine’

  • Jill Biden meets Ukrainian first lady in surprise visit

  • Russia holds annual Victory Day parade commemorating end of WWII

  • Ukrainian bomb sniffing dog awarded medal by Zelenskyy

'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis

Yuliia Fedosiuk and Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husbands are trapped in Ukraine's Azovstal steelworks, met Pope Francis at his weekly audience in the Vatican. “He told us he will pray for us,” said Fedosiuk afterwards.May 11, 2022

