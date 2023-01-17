WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix

- UP NEXT
8 injured in shooting at Florida MLK Day car show00:42
Security video shows toddler waving around loaded gun00:42
14-year-old shares electric Porsche build journey on YouTube02:24
Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents03:55
City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply03:55
Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity03:23
Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later01:34
Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss02:13
Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway02:03
California swamped by severe weather02:14
Family demands body cam footage after Memphis man died following traffic stop01:53
Seven million Californians under flood alert as more rain expected02:33
Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home06:29
Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus00:34
University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash days after championship win02:00
‘Developmentally disabled’ woman found on subway after going missing for 3 weeks01:43
Minnesota professor dismissed after showing Prophet Muhammad in class02:37
'We go forward, we go together:' Biden celebrates, invokes MLK in sermon01:47
Texas man allegedly confesses to ‘gruesome’ killing of wife01:17
Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder01:20
- UP NEXT
8 injured in shooting at Florida MLK Day car show00:42
Security video shows toddler waving around loaded gun00:42
14-year-old shares electric Porsche build journey on YouTube02:24
Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents03:55
City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply03:55
Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity03:23
Play All