IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

  • Pete Williams: Public school prayer case is 'another ruling lowering the wall between church and state’

    05:51

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

  • Chuck: Roe decision will ‘supercharge polarization’

    02:28

  • Goodell cannot just remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner, says Hobson

    00:46

  • ‘Progressive heartthrob’ indicted on 21 federal charges

    02:35

  • Gov. Whitmer: Anti-abortion laws take away women’s ‘most important economic decision’

    02:42

  • Tim Kaine: Biden making a 'mistake' meeting with MBS in Saudi Arabia

    06:36

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan gun bill isn’t ‘sweeping change’

    15:02

  • ‘No silver bullet’ on combating high gas prices, WH adviser says

    06:56

  • Chuck Todd: The future of politics looks ‘darker’ as bipartisanship in Washington becomes rare

    03:16

Meet the Press NOW

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

00:48

Brittney Griner was arrested in February and is being accused of carrying a vape cartridge containing remnants of cannabis oil. The State Department said Monday Griner was “wrongfully detained” by Russia. June 27, 2022

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All