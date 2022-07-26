IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Co-defendant in 1989 'Central Park Five' rape case exonerated

    01:43

  • Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government

    03:17

  • Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43

  • Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology 

    03:51

  • Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

    05:24

  • Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up

    04:06

  • Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 federal grand jury

    03:22

  • Amazon to buy primary health care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

    08:10

  • Dangerous sea life encounters increase for boaters and swimmers

    02:49

  • Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    02:36

  • Watch: Bronx man hit by car, robbed by alleged suspects

    02:27

  • Woman shot by police after opening fire in Dallas Love Field Airport

    02:59

  • From 1991: Paul Sorvino on why he couldn’t say no to ‘Law & Order’ role

    05:10

  • ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

    01:20

  • Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37

  • Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

    01:33

  • WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases skyrocket

    02:01

  • Massive wildfire near Yosemite is most volatile this season

    02:38

  • App-based romance scams surge during pandemic

    04:02

  • Fire crews scramble to contain Oak Fire near Yosemite

    03:21

NBC News Channel

Woman accused of shooting husband in Washington hotel room

00:59

Police say the woman admitted shooting her husband after he confessed to sexually abusing children at a Maryland daycare. WRC's Jackie Bensen reports.July 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Co-defendant in 1989 'Central Park Five' rape case exonerated

    01:43

  • Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government

    03:17

  • Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43

  • Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology 

    03:51

  • Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

    05:24

  • Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up

    04:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All