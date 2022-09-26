Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

Victoria Moreno was charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing her nephew, 3-year-old Josiah Brown, into Lake Michigan at Chicago's Navy Pier. Moreno had taken Brown from their Des Plaines, Illinois, family home and drove him to Navy Pier where she allegedly allowed him to cross a barrier near the water and then pushed him in six feet below. WMAQ's Vi Nguyen reports.Sept. 26, 2022