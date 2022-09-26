IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Viral video appears to show mob of teenagers robbing a Wawa

    00:29

  • Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend

    00:58

  • Florida sheriff's deputy killed on interstate after being struck by front-end loader

    01:31

  • Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside

    02:46

  • At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb

    00:19

  • Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

    07:56

  • Tylenol murders investigators pursue new charges in 40-year case

    03:03

  • 'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest

    02:28

  • American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant

    02:52

  • Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death

    01:46

  • 'My heart breaks for this family': Grandfather charged in hot car death

    03:04

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game

    02:33

  • University of Tampa student killed after mistakenly entering wrong car

    01:36

  • Dispute over electric bill leads to Florida double murder

    01:48

  • WATCH: Former officer Thomas Lane sentenced in George Floyd's killing

    01:58

  • Police search for missing South Carolina couple

    01:06

  • Indiana police arrest armed man after sewer standoff

    00:45

  • Man in custody after Washington Monument vandalized with red paint

    00:26

NBC News Channel

Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

01:23

Victoria Moreno was charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing her nephew, 3-year-old Josiah Brown, into Lake Michigan at Chicago's Navy Pier. Moreno had taken Brown from their Des Plaines, Illinois, family home and drove him to Navy Pier where she allegedly allowed him to cross a barrier near the water and then pushed him in six feet below. WMAQ's Vi Nguyen reports.Sept. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Viral video appears to show mob of teenagers robbing a Wawa

    00:29

  • Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend

    00:58

  • Florida sheriff's deputy killed on interstate after being struck by front-end loader

    01:31

  • Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside

    02:46

  • At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb

    00:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All