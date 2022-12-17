IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Woman dies after crowd crush at London concert venue

    Woman dies after crowd crush at London concert venue

NBC News

Woman dies after crowd crush at London concert venue

One woman has died from her injuries after a crowd crush at O2 Brixton Academy, which left several critically injured. Police were called to the scene after people tried to enter the venue without tickets for a sold-out show for Nigerian singer Asake, causing the deadly crush.Dec. 17, 2022

    Woman dies after crowd crush at London concert venue

    Woman dies after crowd crush at London concert venue

