Woman dragged into alley in attempted robbery, saved by parking valet

Woman dragged into LA alley in attempted robbery, saved by parking valet01:00
Video shows an attempted sidewalk robbery in downtown Los Angeles where a suspect dragged a woman into an alley while trying to steal her purse and phone. The suspect was stopped by a parking valet who was nearby.
Woman dragged into alley in attempted robbery, saved by parking valet01:00
Video shows deadly wall of sludge from Brazil dam disaster00:49
WATCH: NJ man fakes fall after throwing ice cubes on ground01:02
Man resisting arrest falls down rows of seats at Miami Heat game01:22
Audacious thief steals painting from Moscow museum in broad daylight01:06
Man climbs on top of other driver's car in highway road rage incident01:03