U.S. news

Woman dragged into LA alley in attempted robbery, saved by parking valet

01:00

Video shows an attempted sidewalk robbery in downtown Los Angeles where a suspect dragged a woman into an alley while trying to steal her purse and phone. The suspect was stopped by a parking valet who was nearby.Feb. 6, 2019

  • Woman dragged into alley in attempted robbery, saved by parking valet

    01:00

  • Video shows deadly wall of sludge from Brazil dam disaster

    00:49

  • WATCH: NJ man fakes fall after throwing ice cubes on ground

    01:02

  • Man resisting arrest falls down rows of seats at Miami Heat game

    01:22

  • Audacious thief steals painting from Moscow museum in broad daylight

    01:06

  • Man climbs on top of other driver's car in highway road rage incident

    01:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All