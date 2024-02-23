IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus
Feb. 23, 202400:54
  • Now Playing

    Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • New York man pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping of 9-year-old girl

    01:33

  • Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins

    01:30

  • After court ruling, University of Alabama suspends IVF treatments

    02:17

  • Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case

    02:17

  • Arizona police announce arrest in connection with fatal NYC stabbing

    02:39

  • First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina

    03:22

  • Man arrested in Arizona stabbings wanted in NYC murder, police say

    02:08

  • Mass. man charged with murdering his wife sentenced in separate art fraud case

    01:37

  • Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash

    01:40

  • Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim

    01:32

  • Alabama high court rules that frozen embryos are people

    02:06

  • Body of missing 11-year-old girl found in Texas

    00:54

  • Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting

    01:50

  • Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado - Colorado Springs dorm

    01:23

  • Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

    01:45

  • Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out

    01:44

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08

  • Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13

NBC News Channel

Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus

00:54

Police say a woman who had gone for a jog and was reported missing by a friend was found dead in a wooded area in Athens, Georgia. WXIA reports.Feb. 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • New York man pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping of 9-year-old girl

    01:33

  • Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins

    01:30

  • After court ruling, University of Alabama suspends IVF treatments

    02:17

  • Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case

    02:17
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All