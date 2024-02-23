Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus

- Now Playing
Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus00:54
- UP NEXT
More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling02:20
New York man pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping of 9-year-old girl01:33
Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins01:30
After court ruling, University of Alabama suspends IVF treatments02:17
Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case02:17
Arizona police announce arrest in connection with fatal NYC stabbing02:39
First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina03:22
Man arrested in Arizona stabbings wanted in NYC murder, police say02:08
Mass. man charged with murdering his wife sentenced in separate art fraud case01:37
Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash01:40
Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim01:32
Alabama high court rules that frozen embryos are people02:06
Body of missing 11-year-old girl found in Texas00:54
Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting01:50
Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado - Colorado Springs dorm01:23
Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs01:45
Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out01:44
Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing02:08
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial02:13
- Now Playing
Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus00:54
- UP NEXT
More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling02:20
New York man pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping of 9-year-old girl01:33
Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins01:30
After court ruling, University of Alabama suspends IVF treatments02:17
Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case02:17
Play All