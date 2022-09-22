IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

    00:47

  • How U.S. taxpayers helped China's military

    06:14

  • Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game

    02:33

  • Military mom surprises kids as school's mascot

    02:25

  • Rape victim says Memphis police failed to investigate her rape, same suspect later charged in Eliza Fletcher’s murder

    01:59

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

  • House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers

    01:12

  • Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

    04:14

  • Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner says he's selling teams after alleged workplace misconduct

    00:17

  • University of Tampa student killed after mistakenly entering wrong car

    01:36

  • Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in Woonsocket home

    01:14

  • How the 0.75% Federal Reserve interest rate hike could affect you

    02:23

  • Dispute over electric bill leads to Florida double murder

    01:48

  • WATCH: Former officer Thomas Lane sentenced in George Floyd's killing

    01:58

NBC News Channel

Woman found in South Carolina Belk store four days after her death

01:56

Investigators say Bessie Durham, who worked for an outside contractor, died days before her body was found in the restroom. WIS' Ashley Jones reports.Sept. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

    00:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All