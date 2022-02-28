IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Woman hit in face with feces while waiting for subway in Bronx

01:23

A Bronx woman was hit in the face with a bag of feces while waiting for the subway in the Bronx, N.Y. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said these kinds of events are “real signs of mental health issues.” WNBC reports.Feb. 28, 2022

