NBC News

‘Nothing more to lose’: Beirut woman robs bank to access her own money

01:12

Sally Hafiz later claimed the gun she used was a toy, and said she was forced to break the law because banks in Lebanon are refusing to release depositors’ funds, and she needs to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment.Sept. 14, 2022

