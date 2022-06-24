IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Woman sentenced in 'Slender Man' stabbing seeks early release

01:16

The 20-year-old Wisconsin woman sentenced to 40 years in a mental institution for attempting to kill a classmate in the “Slender Man” stabbing is petitioning the court for a conditional release. Morgan Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental defect after stabbing a classmate 19 times with an accomplice in 2012. WMTJ’s Stephanie Haines reports.June 24, 2022

