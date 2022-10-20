IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Woman unleashes bees on officers serving eviction notice

Woman unleashes bees on officers serving eviction notice

A Massachusetts woman was charged after unleashing bees on deputies serving an eviction notice. The woman shook the hives causing hundreds of bees to swarm and sting multiple officers. The woman put on a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself and was handcuffed at the scene. The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges.Oct. 20, 2022

    Woman unleashes bees on officers serving eviction notice

