NBC News Channel

Minneapolis prepares for women's Final Four tournament

01:36

The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the four best Division I women's basketball teams as they face off in the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four tournament. KARE’s Deevon Rahming breaks down what fans can expect.April 2, 2022

