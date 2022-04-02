Minneapolis prepares for women's Final Four tournament
01:36
The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the four best Division I women's basketball teams as they face off in the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four tournament. KARE’s Deevon Rahming breaks down what fans can expect.April 2, 2022
UP NEXT
March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictions
04:08
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania
00:30
Cleveland Browns ‘not naïve’ but ‘have faith’ in Deshaun Watson as new quarterback
02:40
Vaccine mandate lifted for NYC-based pro athletes and performers
00:25
Fire at Denver Broncos' stadium damages suites, seats
00:27
Fans fund blind student's March Madness trip with his father