Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

News

Women take to Cannes Film Festival red carpet to advocate for gender equality

Eighty two female filmmakers took to the steps of the Palais des Festival at Cannes Film Festival, the number of which represent the female filmmakers who have been invited to compete at the festival in its seven decade history. Cate Blanchett capped off the display with a powerful speech.May.13.2018

NBC News Pop Culture

  • Watch 82 women advocate for gender equality on Cannes red carpet

    01:12

  • Melissa McCarthy didn’t become the ‘Life of the Party’ overnight

    07:32

  • Highs and Lows: Bees loose in a moving car, startling golf shot

    03:50

  • Melissa McCarthy: I thought it was an ‘insane idea’ to play Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’

    02:29

  • NBC picks up ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ after Fox cancellation

    00:38

  • Cohen case folds in on itself with unexpected Schneiderman twist

    17:16

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News