Watch 82 women advocate for gender equality on Cannes red carpet

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
Women take to Cannes Film Festival red carpet to advocate for gender equality
Eighty two female filmmakers took to the steps of the Palais des Festival at Cannes Film Festival, the number of which represent the female filmmakers who have been invited to compete at the festival in its seven decade history. Cate Blanchett capped off the display with a powerful speech.
NBC News Pop Culture
Watch 82 women advocate for gender equality on Cannes red carpet01:12
Melissa McCarthy didn’t become the ‘Life of the Party’ overnight07:32
Highs and Lows: Bees loose in a moving car, startling golf shot03:50
Melissa McCarthy: I thought it was an ‘insane idea’ to play Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’02:29
NBC picks up ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ after Fox cancellation00:38
Cohen case folds in on itself with unexpected Schneiderman twist17:16
Play All