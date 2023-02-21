Worker killed in Ohio metal plant blast

- Now Playing
Worker killed in Ohio metal plant blast00:17
- UP NEXT
Latino street vendor alleges women harassed him in viral video02:11
Student basketball manager experiences memorable game01:56
Suspect arrested for murder of Los Angeles bishop03:10
Midwest states consider loosening child workplace protections03:36
Teen charged with murder in Temple University officer shooting03:19
Viral debate erupts over childhood sleepovers03:06
Suspect in fatal shooting of Los Angeles bishop identified as housekeeper's husband02:30
Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog01:49
Airlines making changes ahead of spring break travel rush01:32
East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution01:38
Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting01:31
Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care01:34
How avalanche rescue dogs train to save lives02:40
President Biden makes historic visit to Ukraine48:23
‘Letters from Sing Sing’: NBC News podcast investigates high-profile murder case03:41
‘It’s not like it was’ as MSU students return to campus after deadly shooting02:07
President Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine04:18
Defense begins case in Alex Murdaugh murder trial03:37
Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at Georgia home03:36
- Now Playing
Worker killed in Ohio metal plant blast00:17
- UP NEXT
Latino street vendor alleges women harassed him in viral video02:11
Student basketball manager experiences memorable game01:56
Suspect arrested for murder of Los Angeles bishop03:10
Midwest states consider loosening child workplace protections03:36
Teen charged with murder in Temple University officer shooting03:19
Play All