NBC News Channel

Worker's body found following fire at QVC distribution center

01:04

Officials identified the worker killed in the five-alarm fire at QVC distribution center as 21-year-old Kevon Ricks. WRAL's Michelle Mackonochie reports.Dec. 20, 2021

