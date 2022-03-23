Workers recover charred remains of Holocaust survivor killed in Kharkiv

City workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, recovered the remains of Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor who was killed by Russian shelling last week. Kharkiv has been under heavy fire from Russian artillery throughout the invasion, which President Putin says is necessary to “denazify” the country. Romanchenko, who was born near the Ukrainian city of Sumy in 1926, survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp in World War II and had been devoted to documenting Nazi war crimes.March 23, 2022