World Central Kitchen helps feed America – and local economies

World Central Kitchen helps feed America – and local economies06:42
Nate Mook, CEO of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, quickly realized as the pandemic unfolded that America would experience a hunger crisis, and it would require a bold, new strategy to provide food to people across the country. World Central Kitchen launched a partnership with restaurants, paying them to cook and deliver food to their communities, while simultaneously keeping those restaurants in business. (Visionaries is sponsored by Accenture)