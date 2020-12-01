NBC News

World Central Kitchen helps feed America – and local economies

06:42

Nate Mook, CEO of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, quickly realized as the pandemic unfolded that America would experience a hunger crisis, and it would require a bold, new strategy to provide food to people across the country. World Central Kitchen launched a partnership with restaurants, paying them to cook and deliver food to their communities, while simultaneously keeping those restaurants in business. (Visionaries is sponsored by Accenture)Dec. 1, 2020

